VolkerHighways launches road safety mascot design competition for West Sussex primary schools

As part of Brake’s Road Safety Week, November 16-22, West Sussex County Council’s highway maintenance contractor, VolkerHighways, has launched a competition with West Sussex Primary Schools to design its new Road Safety Mascot.

The initiative is aimed at engaging children in learning about road safety through creativity and imagination. Primary Schools throughout West Sussex are encouraged to design a brand-new mascot to join its existing characters, Kerby the traffic cone and Amber the traffic light.

Road Safety Week is an annual campaign led by the road safety charity, Brake, to raise awareness about road safety and promote life-saving messages.

Children, aged 11 years and younger, are to hand-draw a new highways-themed mascot (e.g. based on road signs, crossings, vehicles, etc). They should give the mascot a name and briefly describe what the mascot does to help keep people safe. Children are to submit the design to their school who will internally select one winning entry to submit to the judging panel.

Road Safety Week competition

What’s on offer?

We’re committed to partnering with Primary Schools to drive meaningful change and champion impactful improvement initiatives at the school. The winning school will receive £1,000 worth of school improvements/resources and five runner-up schools will receive £250 worth of improvements. Winning pupils will receive book tokens.

All runners-up and the winning school will have a visit from the new mascot as part of a Road Safety Assembly delivered to the school from January 2026.

The competition has officially been launched to West Sussex Primary Schools. Schools have until 1st December to submit their entries, with winners to be announced during the week commencing December 15.

We look forward to receiving the entries!