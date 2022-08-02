Waitrose donates £325 to Hailsham young people

The cash boost came from the Waitrose ‘Community Matters’ scheme.

The money will be used to fund the service’s summer holiday activity programme, covering the cost of meals for young people at the Square Youth Cafe's afternoon.

Andy Joyes, Hailsham Youth Service manager, said: "We are delighted to receive this cheque from Waitrose and extremely grateful to them for generously supporting our important youth projects and activities.

Andy Joyes receiving cheque from Waitrose Hailsham (photo from Hailsham TC)

"Funding for Hailsham Youth Service is always needed to keep services running and to make sure that everyone gets the chance to use them. The young people who attend the Square Youth Cafe will benefit considerably from this donation.

"Young people have been happy with the wide range of summer activities in recent years, many of which were keenly anticipated. We want the summer holiday to be inclusive and fun for young people and I know that those who take part in the various activities organised by Hailsham Youth Service and its project partners enjoy them tremendously."

"The generous Community Matters donation will help towards the costs involved in organising cookery and meal preparation activities at the Square Youth Cafe during this time."

Afternoon sessions at the Square Youth Café take place from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer break, whilst evening sessions will remain unchanged and take place Monday to Friday from 6.45pm-9pm.