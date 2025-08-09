'Warm, nurturing and committed' - High praise for Worthing children’s homes after Ofsted inspections

Two children’s homes in Worthing have been commended by Ofsted for the quality of care they provide.

Blue Cove and Bright Star homes – which are run by West Sussex County Council – were both rated as ‘good’ for the overall experiences and progress of children and young people, taking into account: how well children and young people are helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Ofsted said both children’s homes ‘provide effective services’ that meet the requirements for good.

High Trees home in Crawley, also operated by the county council, was awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating.

Blue Cove

According to Ofsted, this local authority home provides short-term emergency support for children ‘at times of crisis’ or ‘significant periods of change in their lives’. The home provides care for up to three children with social and emotional difficulties.

At the time of the inspection, in May, three children were living in the home..

The social care inspectors Mark Dawkins and Sophie Carter noted: “Warm, nurturing and committed staff care for the children and build positive relationships with them. The staff are able to build relationships quickly with the children, even though the children know they are only living in the home for a short period of time. One child has recently returned to the home and thinks it’s better this time.

“Children can freely spend time with family. Staff help children to maintain positive relationships with their family members, and the children’s relatives spend time in the home. One child’s grandmother and another’s sibling visit the home to spend quality time together. One child’s parent described feeling very supported by the staff and that they [the staff] go ‘above and beyond’, particularly with helping them to spend time as a family.

"Staff help the children to engage with education. Due to the children spending short periods of time in the home, the focus of the staff support is helping to reduce risks for the children and explore their emotions. One child has successfully re-entered education after having a prolonged time away from school.”

The report also pointed out that staff help the children to develop their independence skills.

This has been ‘particularly successful’ for one child, who has ‘moved on since the last inspection’.

The inspectors added: “Children have developed a range of independent living skills and have clear plans to help them to continue to learn when they leave. The staff involve the children in completing household tasks such as cleaning and gardening.”

How can the home improve?

Staff understand the vulnerabilities of the children and ‘develop clear safety plans’ – and these are ‘captured in detailed assessments’. However, the inspector noted that a ‘new risk’ for one child was ‘not shared with the child’s social worker’.

"This potentially limits the effectiveness of the professional network to inform safety plans,” the report added.

"In practice, this has not negatively affected the child’s safety and well-being.

“Some children have been missing from home. The risks of this have reduced for the children over time. Staff promptly inform the relevant safeguarding partners and keep clear records of actions taken. On one occasion, the children were able to leave the home overnight undetected by staff, which left the children at risk of harm. Leaders have investigated and practice has been changed to reduce the risks of this happening again.”

To read the full report for Blue Cove, visit: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50281166

Bright Star

This local authority children’s home provides care and support for a maximum of ten children, Ofsted noted. The home can accommodate children with physical and learning disabilities.

The home – which was rated as outstanding in 2022 and 2023 – provides permanent placements and short breaks for children. At the time of this inspection, in June, five children were living in the home and two children were using the short-breaks service.

The inspection report read: “Children receive care from supportive, experienced and highly skilled staff who know them well. They show a strong commitment to providing the best possible care to

children. They recognise the individuality of each child and support their uniqueness.

“Children make good progress in all areas of their life. This includes their health and education as well as their social, emotional and psychological well-being. Staff are alert to the complex health needs of some of the children. They work in partnership with a large professional group to ensure that children’s health needs are well met.

"Staff access specialist services as needed. For example, staff identified a specialist dentist to fit braces for a child. Staff receive specialist training that is relevant to the health needs of the children.

"The staff know what they need to do to ensure that children keep healthy. This includes promoting a healthy diet and ensuring that children have a good variety of choice."

The report noticed that all the children attend school, whilst staff have ‘regular communication’ with school professionals.

"This is to ensure that they are aware of the children’s experiences and how they can support them to make progress,” the social care inspector, Vevene Muhammad, added.

"Staff observe children in school. They offer teaching staff opportunities to see how they work with the children in the home. This helps to ensure a consistent approach in working with the children.

"Staff develop close, supportive relationships with the children. They know them well. As a result, the children trust them. The skilled and thorough support of staff has helped one child to significantly improve their ability to communicate their needs.

"Staff use communication aids and resources that enable the children to express themselves in a positive way. For example, one child can now use artificial intelligence technology to make choices around the music that they listen to. This helps them to regulate their emotions.”

Ofsted noted that staff at Bright Starprovide children with a home that ‘helps them to feel safe, secure and well cared for’.

The report added: “Staff have an excellent understanding of how to manage and respond to risk. They ensure that each child has a detailed risk management plan that is specific to their needs. Staff are responsive to children’s risks and work to keep children safe.”

It was also found that there has been an ;improvement in safer recruitment practices’ since the last inspection. Leaders and managers ‘understand and apply these practices well’, the inspector said, adding: “This ensures that only appropriately vetted individuals work at the home.”

How can the home improve?

The inspector noted that the registered person ‘should ensure’ that reviews of the quality of care that children receive, include the views of children, parents, staff and professionals from children’s placing local authorities.

The report read: “Generally, there is a supportive environment in place for staff. They receive regular supervision and appraisals. Training is provided as appropriate. Team meetings provide a space for sharing of information and reflection.

"However, some staff do not feel supported as they do not feel recognised for the work that they do. This is a missed opportunity for the manager to build on the positive work since the last inspection.

“The manager understands the strengths of the home. While he shows a commitment to reviewing the quality of care, he has not involved children, staff or external professionals in the process.”

To read the full report for Bright Star, visit:https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50282485

Councillor Jacquie Russell – cabinet member for children, young people and learning – said staff ‘work hard to improve the lives’ of children and young people in their care.

She added: “It is heartening to see the positive impact of their work recognised by Ofsted.

“Children who come into our care often have complex needs or family circumstances, so it is essential that our children’s homes provide safe, supportive and stable environments to call home.

“Our children first approach shines through in these reports, and this is key to ensuring that children in our care are able to achieve their full potential.”