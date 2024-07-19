Watch as Crawley headteacher does his best Christopher Walken impression in brilliant end-of-term video
In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles. You can watch the video below.
This year, they have marked the end of term with a a frame by frame remake of the music video for Fatboy Slim's Weapon of Choice starring Christopher Walken, meticulously played by our very own Headteacher Michael Ferry.
The original video is one of the most famous music videos ever made.
The video is predominantly Mr Ferry but towards the end he is joined by all of the St Wilfrid’s teachers.
The video is produced and directed by Josh Smith and choreography – and Mr Ferry’s Stuntperson - Kelsey Towson.
