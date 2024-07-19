Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Wilfrid's Catholic School have built a reputation of producing brilliant music videos to mark the end-of-term – and this year is no different.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles. You can watch the video below.

This year, they have marked the end of term with a a frame by frame remake of the music video for Fatboy Slim's Weapon of Choice starring Christopher Walken, meticulously played by our very own Headteacher Michael Ferry.

The original video is one of the most famous music videos ever made.

The video is predominantly Mr Ferry but towards the end he is joined by all of the St Wilfrid’s teachers.

The video is produced and directed by Josh Smith and choreography – and Mr Ferry’s Stuntperson - Kelsey Towson.