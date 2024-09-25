WaterBear Brighton announces winner of prestigious scholarship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highly talented singer-songwriter, Amanah Shafinaz has been awarded the much-coveted WaterBear Brighton X Music Venue Trust BA (Hons) Scholarship 2024.

Brighton-based music college WaterBear teamed up with the Music Venue Trust to offer this very special BA (Hons) scholarship award for 2024, covering all tuition fees for the entirety of a degree course.

In winning this major scholarship, Amanah could subsequently choose her preferred fully funded course and has chosen to study Professional Music (Performance), a 3-year on-site BA (Hons) under the vocalist pathway, beginning this month.

Commenting on the honour, Amanah says: “I am so grateful; this will just massively help me. I think WaterBear will help me grow as a person, and now with the scholarship I feel incredibly lucky and thankful. I will work the hardest to achieve my goals and really excel at university!”

Amanah, going by the artist name ‘Marns’, creates hard-hitting, ballad-type songs within the jazz, soul, RnB and DnB genres. So far, she has graced the main stage at Love Saves the Day festival (alongside big artists such as The Streets, Shy FX and Caity Baser) and played Latitude Festival in 2023, as well as performing at the Bristol Beacon earlier this year. She is also a previous winner of Access Creative College’s National Best Song Award.

Utilising a blend of artistic freedom and practical strategies to forge a solid career in music, throughout her WaterBear course, Amanah will get the opportunity to develop a broad range of skills, helping to create high-quality music and give great live performances.

Amanah enthuses: “I am looking forward to meeting new and incredible musicians, collaborating with them, and being in my element. I love learning about all aspects of the music industry because I want to absorb as much as I can. I can then apply that knowledge to my performances and continue growing as an artist.”

WaterBear - The College of Music, based in Brighton and Sheffield, offers a variety of in-person and online music degree courses, awarded by Falmouth University.

With a combination of a DIY ethos, smaller class sizes, 1-1 mentoring with experienced industry professionals and a catalogue of career and performance opportunities to offer our students, we are dedicated to supporting musicians and artists, with a strong focus on building sustainable long-term careers.

Musicians keen to find out more about courses at WaterBear, or to enrol, can visit: https://WaterBear.org.uk/