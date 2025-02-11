WaterBear is "Keeping Music Live" in support of UK grassroots music venues

With full support of the Music Venue Trust (MVT), WaterBear – The College of Music, has launched Keeping Music Live, an ambitious campaign aiming to raise awareness of the plight of independent grassroots music venues and their importance to emerging bands and artists, as the demand for new and established acts to tour and perform is higher than ever.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The way we listen to music may have changed but our appetite for music remains high. Worldwide Spotify users alone account for 640 million, 55% of which are under the age of 35. According to UK Music, concert and festival attendance by music tourists in the UK soared to over 19.2 million in 2023, a jump of 33% from the previous year, yet independent grassroots music venues face a fundamental crisis. Threatened by challenges such as redevelopment, COVID-19 aftermath, rising energy costs and business rates, noise abatement orders, and the cost-of-living crisis (MVT, 2024 Annual Report), these cultural heartlands are disappearing.

Bruce John Dickinson, founder of WaterBear, emphasises the importance of keeping music live; "Grassroots music venues are the lifeblood of the UK music scene, but we are facing an unprecedented threat. With an alarming rate of two closures each week and a record 125 venues shutting down last year, we are at a critical juncture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so important to us when we were growing up, when we started playing live as teenagers there were many gigs and venues back then. Venues are the beating heart of scenes. In my era, we all played at the Marquee Club, and that was such a launching pad for so many careers. Guns and Roses, we played with them on that night, it launched their career in the UK.

Spike My Heart at Concorde 2 Brighton

“So, we've got to get out there, we've got to support them, we've got to buy tickets, we've got to spend some money behind the bar, and we've got to enjoy live music, as that's where we'll be growing the next crop of talent.”

Greg Archer, Careers & Industry Manager at WaterBear Sheffield discusses how WaterBear is supporting live music and local venues; “The importance of grassroots venues cannot be underestimated, it is an absolute ecosystem of new bands, new talent, new careers, new crew, and staff.

“What we're doing with the Keeping Music Live campaign is not new, we've been doing it, we’ve been putting on shows for our students at grassroots venues. We purposely put them on mid-week to help the venues, make entry free, and wherever we can, we chuck a bar tab on. We understand the importance of it. Our ethos of empowering DIY and independent musicians and artists runs deep, and our students are thriving within the industry through regular performance opportunities, internships, and real-world experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've already got the WaterBear Venue in Brighton. We are looking at a second venue in Brighton and another venue in Sheffield, we want to invest in those venues and provide that platform for young artists.”

Ela Redfern at WaterBear Venue Brighton

Independent venues play a key role in nurturing talent and fostering musical careers. As Dickinson notes; "That's where the magic happens; that's where talent and careers happen, where artists, bands, and songwriters grow and mature to the point where they're making great records. Artist Cherry Serpha also explains, “You need these venues as artists need a springboard to go on to somewhere else.”

WaterBear co-founder Adam Bushell agrees: “You cannot hop from your bedroom to a stadium. It’s in these independent venues where you develop as an artist, learning to respond to a live audience and perfect your performance. It’s magical, and it’s irreplaceable. When you look into the future you've got to remember what is great about the past. So, you know, AI will have its place, but it's not going to make art.”

Brad Widdowson, WaterBear musician from the up-and-coming Sheffield band Sundress highlights the importance of these venues for developing artists; "It allows us to get plenty of gig experience. We're playing festivals next year and it would be impossible to prepare without the help of smaller venues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Spooner from The Leadmill, the iconic live music venue where Pulp played their first Sheffield gig, talks about making venues accessible to artists; “It has always been a thrill to see the next wave of incredible new musicians coming up through the ranks in an accessible and affordable way. Thank you to WaterBear for all of your support for grassroots music venues and for keeping music live."

The importance of these independent venues to emerging artists is significant as Jimi Wheelwright (bassist in the band Tiger Cub) from Brighton Electric studios explains; “At Studio 45, a live music venue within Brighton Electric, we like to nurture the first gig or the second gig right through. Practising to be on those big stages is especially important in these grassroots venues because you are not going to have your first band practise then go straight to the O2.”

Rabea Massaad, Guitarist with Vower and Frog Leap discusses his favourite independent venue from his early days; “A top venue that I enjoyed playing back in the day was Joseph’s Well in Leeds, because it was the first kind of venue that we went out and played at as a band and that was just a really exciting time.”

Richard Henderson from Dorothy Pax, a live music venue in Sheffield’s Victoria Quays (its bar is built from the timber of a historic boat, the Dorothy Pax) explains how independent venues are vital to the next generation of artists; “Live music and live music venues are critical to us as a nation and as a city. Once these venues are gone, they’re gone. Where are these new artists and technicians going to come from and what venues are they going to play?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WaterBear is a fantastic organisation. The opportunity to work with their students, their learners, their bands, and their technicians is critical. It is about bringing the next generation up and ensuring the continuity of world-class music and technical work not just here in Sheffield, but nationally and internationally.

The initiative also aims to reconnect audiences with the irreplaceable experience of live music. Dickinson and Bushell stress the unique atmosphere of these venues; "There's still that magic when a young person walks into a venue for the first time, feeling the energy, the connection, and the humanity that live music brings, we have to preserve that. Let’s not lose it. Live music is life. Let’s keep music live.”

About WaterBear: WaterBear - The College of Music, offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists, and industry professionals. The colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, two UK cities with incredible musical roots and heritage. WaterBear also has a range of online distance-learning courses.

WaterBear is a College of Falmouth University, a pioneer in creative industries education, entrepreneurship, and innovation. All courses delivered at WaterBear are approved and awarded by Falmouth, meaning students graduate with a Falmouth University degree or master’s qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a combination of a DIY ethos, smaller class sizes, 1-1 mentoring with experienced industry professionals and a catalogue of career and performance opportunities to offer our students, we are dedicated to supporting musicians and artists, with a strong focus on building sustainable long-term careers.

www.WaterBear.org.uk