WaterBear Music College launches Dynamic Development Week in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WaterBear, the Brighton-based college of music, has announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Development Week, an innovative transformation of the traditional university reading week into an immersive, career-focused experience for students and aspiring musicians.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Monday 28 October, the event will feature various opportunities and events designed to provide participants with hands-on experience, industry insights and networking. Kicking off Development Week in Brighton, acclaimed instrumentalist, vocalist, and producer James Berkeley from the band Yakul will deliver a highly anticipated masterclass. Berkeley’s session will focus on building a successful career in the music industry, covering essential topics such as mindset and resilience, work-life balance, goal setting, planning, and monetising strategies. Following the masterclass, attendees are invited to a Networking Event, before enjoying an Open Mic Night at the WaterBear Venue, providing students the opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with peers.

In another key highlight, WaterBear is proud to host a BOSS Q&A at the WaterBear Venue. Attendees will hear directly from BOSS specialists as they engage in a conversation moderated by Sam Bell, WaterBear’s Head of Guitar. Musicians will have the chance to explore and test the latest BOSS gear, including compact pedals, multi-effects, and the new Katana Generation 3 Amps, while gaining valuable insights into the world of cutting-edge music technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Songwriter Camp will also return to Brighton for Development Week, a two-day intensive session designed to hone the creative skills of songwriters, producers, and musicians alike. This year, WaterBear welcomes the Das Spezial Team, renowned creative producers and activists with associations to legendary acts like Massive Attack, Portishead, and Radiohead. The camp will feature six fully-equipped Mac stations at the Brighton campus, with WaterBear producers leading the sessions. Participants will rotate through different top-liners, lyricists, singers, and musicians, working together to write original material in response to industry briefs. The camp will conclude with a playback session, where an industry panel will provide feedback on the new compositions.

WaterBear MA Artist Anastasja Hostettler

Finalising a busy schedule of events in Brighton, students are invited to a publishing day, an introduction to how money can be made from music and songs. The 101 on royalties, PRS & PPL, sync, and other skills will give students key insights into one of the most important areas in music.

Marlon Perrin, Careers and Industry Manager at WaterBear Brighton commented: “Development Week in Brighton offers an invaluable opportunity for our creatives to immerse themselves and gain real-world experience in the life of a musician. It’s not just about learning from industry experts and showcasing their talents; it’s about fostering growth and building lasting connections that will shape their future careers. From songwriting camps to masterclasses with leading artists, and even insights into the crucial world of publishing, this week is designed to leave a lasting impact on musicians eager to thrive in today’s industry.”

About WaterBear: WaterBear - The College of Music, based in Brighton and Sheffield, offers a variety of in-person and online music degree courses, awarded by Falmouth University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a combination of a DIY ethos, smaller class sizes, 1-1 mentoring with experienced industry professionals and a catalogue of career and performance opportunities to offer our students, we are dedicated to supporting musicians and artists, with a strong focus on building sustainable long-term careers.

WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. The colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, two UK cities with incredible musical roots and heritage. WaterBear also has a range of online distance-learning courses.

A College of Falmouth University, WaterBear is a pioneer in creative industries education, entrepreneurship and innovation. Run by musicians, for musicians, the college is focused on smaller class sizes, flexible course delivery, bespoke one-to-one mentoring, and exclusive work experience and career development opportunities.

www.WaterBear.org.uk