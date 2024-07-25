'We are family' - Worthing special needs school staff produce heart-warming end-of-term video in sign language

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a special needs school in Worthing let their hair down for a brilliant end of term video to wish students a happy summer holiday.

Oak Grove College in Durrington is a community generic special school – maintained by West Sussex County Council – providing special education for students with learning difficulties.

With the school breaking up for the summer holidays on Tuesday (July 23), head teacher Phillip Potter – along with the senior leadership team and other staff members – dressed up and threw some dance moves to Sister Sledge’s song ‘We Are Family’ – all whilst performing the lyrics in sign language.

The 'happy holidays video in sign language' is available to watch on YouTube.

Mia Langley, a teacher Oak Grove College, said: “It is such a special, wonderful high school, and the enthusiasm and inclusive culture is beyond words. Our staff team are amazing. We are like a big family – as you can see from our song choice.”

The college also shared the video on Facebook, writing: “Wishing the whole of the OGC community a safe and restful summer break – we are family!!”

Elsewhere in Sussex, St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley has continued its tradition of producing brilliant music videos to mark the end-of-term.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles. You can watch the video below.

The 'happy holidays video in sign language' is available to watch on Oak Grove College's YouTube channel. Photo: Oak Grove College / YouTube