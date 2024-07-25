'We are family' - Worthing special needs school staff produce heart-warming end-of-term video in sign language
Oak Grove College in Durrington is a community generic special school – maintained by West Sussex County Council – providing special education for students with learning difficulties.
With the school breaking up for the summer holidays on Tuesday (July 23), head teacher Phillip Potter – along with the senior leadership team and other staff members – dressed up and threw some dance moves to Sister Sledge’s song ‘We Are Family’ – all whilst performing the lyrics in sign language.
The 'happy holidays video in sign language' is available to watch on YouTube.
Mia Langley, a teacher Oak Grove College, said: “It is such a special, wonderful high school, and the enthusiasm and inclusive culture is beyond words. Our staff team are amazing. We are like a big family – as you can see from our song choice.”
The college also shared the video on Facebook, writing: “Wishing the whole of the OGC community a safe and restful summer break – we are family!!”
Elsewhere in Sussex, St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley has continued its tradition of producing brilliant music videos to mark the end-of-term.
In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles. You can watch the video below.
This year, they have marked the end of term with a a frame by frame remake of the music video for Fatboy Slim's Weapon of Choice starring Christopher Walken, meticulously played headteacher Michael Ferry. Click here to read more and watch the video.
