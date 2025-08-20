‘We disagree with the decision to pause the Bedelands Academy project’: Lib Dems react to plan for Burgess Hill school being put on hold

Liberal Democrat West Sussex County Councillors have expressed ‘deep concern’ following the decision to delay plans for a new secondary school in Burgess Hill.

It had been proposed as part of a new ‘all-through’ primary and secondary school on the new 3,500 home Brookleigh development but the council said the original projected level of demand for secondary school places in the area had ‘not materialised’.

The Lib Dems sent a letter to Councillor Jacquie Russell, the council’s cabinet member for children, young people and learning, who made the decision.

An illustrative image from 2023 of how the secondary school part of the new Bedelands Academy should look. Image by Darcstudio

The Lib Dems announced on Friday, August 15: “While we support the need for financial responsibility and value for money, we disagree with the decision to pause the Bedelands Academy project.”

The letter was signed by councillor Erika Woodhurst-Trueman and co-signed by councillors Jane Davey (member for Burgess Hill North), Richard Cherry (Burgess Hill East), James Walsh (Littlehampton East), Samuel Raby (St. Leonard’s Forest), Louise Potter (Riverside) and Jay Mercer (Horsham East).

In the letter, the councillors said a two-year pause would effectively translate to ‘a five-year real terms delay, given the time needed to develop and build the new school’. They said the delay would also coincide with the planned transition to a new unitary authority in May 2028, which would raise more risks of the project being disrupted or abandoned.

The letter stated: “There has been no public scrutiny of this decision. We are disappointed not to have been brought into discussions given the proposed school lies within, or directly impacts Burgess Hill North, Burgess Hill East, and Hassocks and Burgess Hill South divisions, currently represented by Cllrs Jane Davey, Richard Cherry and myself respectively.”

It also said: “Mid Sussex District Council’s data does not arrive at the same conclusion as regards school places.”

The councillors asked for a transparent explanation of how the projections have been made and what alternative options are being considered.

Their letter asked WSCC to release: a five-year forecast for secondary, sixth form, and SEND school place needs; methodology and data sources for demand appraisal and options review; a full breakdown of project spending to date and remaining funds; details on planning permissions, s106 funding, and expiry timelines; clarification on how local government reorganisation might affect land agreements; and confirmation that additional funding will be available as costs rise due to delay.

The councillors also suggested that the scope of the project could be changed. The letter said: “We believe that a smaller form entry and changes to the development scale and type of buildings proposed could make the project feasible, meet local needs and scale back escalating costs without significant delay.”

The councillors urged WSCC to include local representatives in all future discussions with stakeholders, including schools, Homes England, Mid Sussex District Council, and the Department for Education.

The Lib Dems said in a press release: “As local members, we wish to be involved in these discussions moving forward. Burgess Hill residents have been promised investment and infrastructure and will feel very let down. We want to work with WSCC to ensure that these kinds of important decisions serve our residents and their interests and give them certainty.”

The councillors also requested a formal response and regular updates as the review progresses.