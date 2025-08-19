Wealden A-Level students celebrate success

Heathfield Community College reported 'fantastic outcomes' in A-Level results this year, matching some of the best ever results from the college.

Head teacher Caroline Barlow said: "These consolidate an outstanding legacy of outcomes in Heathfield's sixth form. Students can now take up places on some of the most competitive and aspirational courses available.

"This is an increase on even recent years' impressive destinations with 41 per cent of students applying for university this year having gained places at the Russell Group of universities with 89 per cent receiving offers at their first choice. Most popular subjects for university progression include STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths (30 per cent,) humanities including law (17 per cent,) social science (15 per cent,) reflecting great performances in a range of subjects at the College.

"Alongside progressing to university, students continue into other routes including apprenticeships (degree apprenticeships in civil engineering, the police and marketing,) art foundation courses across East Sussex and alternative Level 3 courses. A number are also taking gap years with employment and travel opportunities.

Bede’s School

Chris Connor, head teacher at Uplands College, Wadhurst said: "We are very proud of our students who have secured their places at university, with a high percentage of those being at their first choice of course and institution.

"Whilst excellence is in evidence across the curriculum, this year we would like to give particular honour to our students of maths, geography, media studies and criminology, with over two-thirds of students in these subjects achieving A*-C and making expected or better than expected progress.

"We want to recognise all our students’ journey: throughout their time at Uplands, our young adults have consistently inspired us with their determination to work hard and to meet and overcome the challenges they have faced. We are incredibly proud and delighted that so many of our students, possessing so many different combinations of talents, continue to flourish at our school and beyond. We salute them all, each and every one."

More congratulations come from staff at Crowborough's Beacon Academy. Head teacher Keith Slattery said: "Our students have worked incredibly hard across all their subjects. Whether they're off to university, starting an apprenticeship or entering the world of work, each student leaves with experiences that have shaped who they are - resilient, independent and ready for what comes next.

Uplands College

"These results tell stories of determination goals reached and obstacles overcome. We extend our heartfelt thanks to families. staff and everyone in our school community who have supported our students throughout their journey. While we celebrate the achievement of all our students, some results are especially noteworthy. and there are some exceptionally high achievers, all of whom achieved grades equivalent to A Level grades of A A A or higher."

Pupils at Bede’s School are celebrating another record-breaking year of results, with 81% of grades at A* to B. A third of all grades were at the top A* level, and 62% were awarded A* or A, or its equivalent.

Headmaster Peter Goodyer said: "Our pupils have benefited from the significant programme of masterclasses and tailored revision sessions available to every Bedian outside of lessons and I could not be more pleased that their dedication, and that of their teachers, has been richly rewarded. At Bede's, we believe in helping every child find joy in their pursuit of brilliance. This departing cohort truly embodies that spirit, and we wish them every success as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”