Wealden schools allocated funding for building upgrades

The Wealden MP said the core priority of the CIF is keeping eligible school buildings safe and in good working order.

Beacon Academy in Crowborough, Hailsham Community College and St Mary's School in Maynard's Green are the Wealden schools set to benefit from the fund.

Almost £500 million was allocated in the 2022-23 round of CIF for 1,405 projects at 1,129 academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary-aided schools.

Nus Ghani

Ms Ghani said she helped secure more than £1.3 million for upgrades to Beacon Academy via the CIF back in July 2021.

She added, "This boost in funding will ensure that Wealden students can thrive in an improved environment and better facilities.

"I will continue to lobby the Government so that every child in Wealden gets the same education funding and opportunities as pupils across East Sussex and the rest of the country.”