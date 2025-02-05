Weekend of wins for Bexhill Warriors

On the 25th and 26th of January, Hastings Games Fest debuted at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings after a successful run at the Portsmouth Guildhall. This event was a celebration of everything gaming, consisting of five different zones, namely the Board Games Zone, Retro Games Zone, eSports Zone, Dabblezone, and Indie Gaming Zone.

Local college eSports teams were also a staple of this dynamic two-day event. With hundreds of attendees filling the venue on both Saturday and Sunday, the festival proved to be a major success, celebrating the exciting world of games.

Bexhill Warriors, the eSports team at Bexhill College, triumphed over the weekend winning two of their three tournaments, coming second in their third.

The tournaments consisted of popular video games Valorant, Rocket League, and Overwatch. In addition to these tournaments, eSports students featured in the eSports zone, showcasing their skills and engaging with members of the public.

The zone hosted live eSports tournaments, a thrilling racing simulator, and consoles for members of the public to test their mettle on popular gaming titles.

