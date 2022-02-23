West Dean College to host series of virtual open days for prospective students

The virtual sessions will allow those interested in studying at the college the chance to find out more without travel worries, and with multiple sessions to fit around existing study and employment.

Kate Freeman, student recruitment officer at West Dean College of Arts and Conservation, said: “The virtual open days provide a great opportunity to hear about the course content and teaching style, and find out about day-to-day student life.



“Potential students can also learn about the variety of funding and student support that West Dean College offers – ensuring that they can apply with confidence, knowing that the course will meet their needs and that their application is the best it can be.

“Interested students will hear from course leaders, current students and alumni, who provide great insight into their life after studying at West Dean.

“There will be plenty of opportunity to ask questions and we are looking forward to supporting the virtual element with onsite tours of the facilities.”

The dates and times of the live virtual open days are:

• Tuesday, March 8, 12.30pm-2pm – Foundation Diploma in Art and Design (FDAD); Online Foundation Certificate in Art and Design (OFCAD); and MA Creative Writing and Publishing.

• Wednesday, March 9, 5pm-7pm – Conservation Studies (Graduate Diploma and MA); MA Collections Care and Conservation Management; and Foundation Degree in Arts (FdA) - Clocks, Furniture, Metalwork, Musical Instruments.

• Monday, March 14, 4.30pm-6pm – Foundation Diploma in Art and Design (FDAD); Online Foundation Certificate in Art and Design (OFCAD); and MA Creative Writing and Publishing.

• Wednesday, March 16, 10am-12pm – Conservation Studies (Graduate Diploma and MA); MA Collections Care and Conservation Management; and Foundation Degree in Arts (FdA) - Clocks, Furniture, Metalwork, Musical Instruments.

• Wednesday, March 16, 5pm-7pm – Diploma in Art and Contemporary Crafts (DACC) and Fine Art (Graduate Diploma and MFA).

• Wednesday, March 23, 1.30pm-3.30pm – Diploma in Art and Contemporary Crafts (DACC) and Fine Art (Graduate Diploma and MFA).

For more information and to register, visit www.westdean.org.uk/study/open-days-and-visits.