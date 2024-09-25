West Dean | Sussex Campus Open Day | Friday 25th October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Dean College invites you to experience its campus at an upcoming Open Day, giving you the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the inspirational surroundings of West Dean where you can learn more about the Arts, Design and Conservation Degree and Diploma courses on offer.

West Dean’s campus is nestled in the stunning Sussex countryside, consisting of a mixture of historic buildings, breath taking surrealist-inspired gardens and rolling South Downs countryside. They offer a uniquely broad range of world-leading courses, covering everything from Furniture Conservation to Fine Art, Craft Practices to Creative Writing, Metalwork to Tapestry Weaving, and so much more. Guided by experts, who are often leaders in their field, students are encouraged to develop their practice and reach their true potential.

West Dean’s School of Conservation specialises in the conservation of tangible cultural heritage. Students focus on chosen subject areas in either ceramics, books & library materials, clocks, furniture and metalwork, gaining extensive practical experience with high-quality objects, underpinned by a thorough grounding in theoretical and contextual knowledge. Other courses include GD Conservation Care and Management for Collections and PDD Historic Building Conservation and Repair. Graduates have gone on to work in some of the most prestigious institutions in the world such as The British Museum, Smithsonian Museums and The Royal Collections, Windsor Castle. Alumni include Kirsten Ramsay of the BBC's The Repair Shop who studied Conservation of Ceramics.

The School of Arts is known as a centre of excellence and creative possibility. Students are exposed to a stimulating mix of ideas and knowledge with study options from online courses to postgraduate degrees. Taught by leading professionals who are practicing artists, published authors and exhibiting makers, West Dean’s student cohorts reflect the interests, backgrounds and aspirations of a global community. Graduates can be found working as practicing artists, professional makers and designers with their work being exhibited across the globe at renowned spaces such as Italy’s Malamegi Lab and Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair, London.

West Dean College’s founder, Surrealist patron Edward James, connects today's students with a rich heritage of art. Creating an inspiring source for studies, students have the opportunity to engage with site-specific subjects, individual objects or references to the College's history relating to Edward James, Surrealism and beyond. Conservation students also benefit from this as they can work on objects from West Dean’s archives which have included objects such as a tea set that Edward James commissioned Salvador Dalí.

West Dean’s Open Day will give you the chance to meet current students, alumni and speak directly to tutors to answer your questions, helping you find the course that best suits your interests and career goals. There will be drop-in sessions available so you can learn what student support is available, including scholarships and bursaries, getting funding, and speaking to our admissions team for advice on applying. You will also have the opportunity to explore the campus, experiencing the atmosphere and discover more about life at West Dean.

If you’re unable to attend in person, West Dean is hosting a series of Virtual Open Days that you can join online. These sessions will be course and subject specific, allowing you to learn more about the programs on offer and ask questions and gain insights into funding options and what it is like to be a student at West Dean.

Find out more about all West Dean’s Campus and Virtual Open Days at westdean.ac.uk/open-days