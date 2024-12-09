West Hove Infant School scores clean sweep of “Outstanding” judgements

West Hove Infant School is today celebrating a fantastic Ofsted report, with a clean sweep of “outstanding” judgements in every category, following an inspection last month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Hove Infant School is today celebrating a fantastic Ofsted report, with a clean sweep of “outstanding” judgements in every category, following an inspection last month.

The report provides a ringing endorsement of the school’s leaders and governing body. The inspection team said that “classrooms are a joy to visit”, with happy and engaged children. Pupils “see their work as a source of pride [and] as a result of this and the school’s great curriculum offer, they achieve well.”

Other key extracts from the report include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and pupils at West Hove Infant School, Hove.

“Pupils aspire to be the best that they can be. Staff are passionate about pupils’ learning and development. Our school’s leaders at every level are determined in their efforts to secure the highest quality education for all pupils. Their sense of urgency and determination to ensure the best for all pupils is clear throughout the school.”

“The school sees all leaders as leaders of SEND. This means that pupils’ needs are swiftly identified and exceptionally well supported. The school has developed an exceptionally strong culture of positivity. Pupils’ respectful actions and attitudes are universally evident across the school.”

“The school provides an education of the highest quality. There has been a methodical approach to identifying what pupils must know. The school has meticulously identified the order of what pupils learn from Reception onwards. Staff’s expectations of pupils are reflected in their ambitions and motivations to be the very best they can be.”

“Pupils not only feel safe but have the means to understand their own emotions and strategies to resolve and improve their mental health. They have exceptionally high expectations of pupils’ focus on learning and behaviour.”

The Governing Body was also praised for being “thorough and insightful”, and as a result “there is a genuine sense of cooperative accountability that drives school improvement”.

Maddie Southern, Executive Headteacher said: “I am so very privileged as executive headteacher with my amazing team of staff to receive this report and acknowledgement of the excellent educational offer we have created for our pupils.

"We are all completely thrilled to receive outstanding judgements across the board in our first inspection for 11 years, under what is undoubtedly a much more challenging Ofsted framework.

“This is an incredible achievement for our school. I cannot begin to put into words just how proud I am of the staff and pupils and all of the hard work, determination and exceptional passion we see each and every day within our classrooms and around the schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Receiving this report for all of the staff and our wonderful pupils is the best early Christmas gift we can share with our families as we near the end of the autumn term. It gives us a strong platform to build on as we consider this next exciting chapter.”

Today’s Ofsted report comes as the consultation on a proposal which would see the school join Aurora Academies Trust moves into its final week. The leadership team at Hove Learning Federation, which includes West Hove Infant School and Hove Junior School, have made clear they believe the move to join the Aurora family is the right next step for both schools.

The Governing Body said: "Governors are delighted that Maddie and her staff team have the recognition they deserve for the exceptional education they offer to our wonderful students. Our schools have faced considerable challenges over the last few years, and governors are proud of the decisions they have made, which have allowed the school team to focus on the most important thing, the pupils, and achieve this amazing Ofsted outcome.

“We are confident that the schools will continue to go from strength to strength. Our school leaders and governors remain committed to the best outcomes for our students and the local area we serve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie Southern added: “We deeply value and appreciate every member of our school community and know that they share in the pride of this Ofsted success, which reflects the dedication and excellence of everyone involved”.