West Sussex Primary School deliver 'seed bombs' to community for kindness week

Fernhurst Primary School pupils deliver seed bombs to their local community as an act of kindness.

It has been Kindness Week at Fernhurst Primary School in Haselmere, West Sussex, with pupils learning all about being kind to other people.

The week started with a whole school assembly, where children were taught about how we can all help to make other people feel good through kind words, deeds and actions.

The children were then encouraged to take part in random acts of kindness throughout the week and report back on what they have done and what they have seen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the week, Fernhurst Primary School’s wellbeing after school club, called Rusty Club, led a project for the children to make and deliver seed bombs to members of the local village community.

A seed bomb is made up of compost, soil and wildflower seeds; the idea is for recipients to plant the seed bombs and then enjoy the subsequent blossoming flowers and any pollinating insects that they attract.

Now the school has filled a large bucket with examples from the children of what they have done, for example, looking after siblings, helping with housework, finding lost things and holding doors open.

The bucket also holds examples of what the children have seen or heard, such as good manners, appreciation, helpfulness and consideration to the needs of others.

The week, which was led by mental health specialist Heather Lucas from Bite Sized Psychology, finished off with an assembly to talk about how it feels to be kind and the impact that it has on pupils and on others.

One six-year-old at Fernhurst said: “It feels good to be kind, it makes me smile.”

A parent added: “Fernhurst is a fabulous place for my child to be - I love the ongoing focus on how to help others and be a good person. School is so much more than academics.”

A member of the village community said Fernhurst Primary’s idea was “simply wonderful”.

“It is so lovely to see young people thinking about other people',” she added.

Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher at Fernhurst Primary School, said: “It was fantastic to see the children embracing our Kindness Week so positively.

“We have had a very good response from the school community and the wider community and this has really boosted the children’s confidence.