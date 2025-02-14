West Sussex school applies for artificial turf and other upgrades to sports facilities

A school in East Grinstead has applied for planning permission to upgrade its sports facilities.

Sackville School in Lewes Road wants to replace its existing Redgra surfaces with green artificial turf.

The application to Mid Sussex District Council is also for mesh fencing, LED lighting, an acoustic barrier, areas of hard standing and resurfaced long/triple jump pits. People can view the application using the reference DM/25/0263 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The design and access statement by the school’s agent Notts Sport called Sackville School ‘an ambitious secondary school and sixth form, which originally opened as a national church school in 1859 and has since undergone improvements to support an attendance of over 1,600 students.”

Sackville School in East Grinstead. Photo: Google Street View

The statement said the two large ‘Redgra’ sports pitches were likely installed in the 1980s before artificial turf was feasible.

It said: “Today, the site is well known for its curriculum and community values as it boasts a wide range of educational and physical provisions. However, with aspirations for excellent facilities throughout the site, the school seek to develop over the outdated and underperforming Redgra facilities with a range of sports provisions that meet modern requirements. The proposed artificial turf pitches and athletics pit with associated areas of hard standing would provide both the pupils and wider members of the community with access to excellent sports facilities.”

The proposed development would include: an Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) with associated storage recesses, an artificial Hockey Turf Pitch (HTP) with storage recesses, a rubber bound surface with sanded landing areas and a small section of tree planting to meet biodiversity net gain requirements.

The statement said: “Both the AGP and HTP have been designed to meet the relevant National Governing Body (NGB) guidance notes. The AGP with its long pile turf would cater for football play primarily, whilst the HTP with its shorter pile would cater for hockey and wider sports thanks to its ‘multi-sport’ characteristics: tennis, netball, athletics and more. The pitch constructions, which meet with Sport England’s guidance on selecting the right artificial surface, would also be more resilient to weather conditions than the existing Redgra pitches.”

The statement added that ‘substantial housing developments’ are planned in the area, which would ‘present increased demands for community facilities’.

A public consultation event was held on Wednesday, November 6.