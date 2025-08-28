West Sussex school applies for emergency standby generator

A school in Turners Hill has applied for an emergency standby generator, according to a new public notice.

The notice at publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/planning/68909b0ce20961e7a9c7edde said Worth School in Paddockhurst Road has submitted an application to Mid Sussex District Council that affects the setting of a Listed Building.

It said the ‘installation of an emergency standby generator (would) be positioned on an external structural concrete base’.

People can view more details at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1778.

Worth School in Turners Hill. Photo: Peter Cripps/National World

