West Sussex school applies for emergency standby generator

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:30 BST
A school in Turners Hill has applied for an emergency standby generator, according to a new public notice.

The notice at publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/planning/68909b0ce20961e7a9c7edde said Worth School in Paddockhurst Road has submitted an application to Mid Sussex District Council that affects the setting of a Listed Building.

It said the ‘installation of an emergency standby generator (would) be positioned on an external structural concrete base’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can view more details at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1778.

Worth School in Turners Hill. Photo: Peter Cripps/National Worldplaceholder image
Worth School in Turners Hill. Photo: Peter Cripps/National World

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice