West Sussex school applies for emergency standby generator
The notice at publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/planning/68909b0ce20961e7a9c7edde said Worth School in Paddockhurst Road has submitted an application to Mid Sussex District Council that affects the setting of a Listed Building.
It said the ‘installation of an emergency standby generator (would) be positioned on an external structural concrete base’.
People can view more details at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1778.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.