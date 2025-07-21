West Sussex school celebrates 50 years at its current site – with a huge programme of events

The air was buzzing with excitement and a strong sense of community as pupils, parents, teachers and governors came together to mark this special

occasion. The celebrations throughout the day beautifully echoed a journey travelling through time, from 1975 to the current day and were made even more special by visits from His Grace, the Duke of Norfolk and the Right Reverend Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester.

Sue Bingham, from the school, said: “Our celebration was a vibrant testament to the power of togetherness, a spirit that has been at the heart of ACE for centuries. While we celebrated our current home, it was also a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the incredibly rich history of our school.”

Arundel Church of England Primary School stands as one of the oldest in West Sussex, proudly founded way back in 1814 – a full 62 years before education even became compulsory in England! For most of its history, the school remained just off Maltravers Street, with the original buildings serving the community until they were rebuilt in 1900.

From its very beginnings, ACE was known as ‘The Protestant School’ providing elementary education for the children of tradesmen and labourers in Arundel and the surrounding area.

In those early years, it was diligently run by a committee of dedicated Arundel residents, led by the Vicar and generously financed by voluntary subscriptions from the inhabitants. Fees were a modest 1½d per week for those who could afford it, with free schooling provided for those who could not – a testament to its commitment to accessibility. These fees remarkably remained unchanged for at least the first 40 years.

The school’s popularity was evident in its large attendance, reaching 240 boys and girls by 1824 and an impressive 360 pupils by the turn of the century.

An important early development occurred in 1826 when the Managers wisely decided to adopt the National System, aligning the school with the principles laid down by the National Society for Promoting the Education of the Poor in the principles of the Established Church.

Notably, rules regarding Religious Instruction were adapted, likely as a concession to the town’s non-conformists. Another significant event took place in 1853, when Henry Charles, the 13th Duke of Norfolk, who had joined the Church of England two years prior, generously endowed the school with a substantial annual income.

The school continued to flourish from that date. With the founding of the Roman Catholic school in 1858, Arundel was able to provide a standard of education for all its inhabitants, regardless of their religion, comfortably exceeding the levels demanded by the State Education legislation of the 1870s. In the late 1940s, our school transitioned to a primary school, with children over the age of eleven then proceeding to secondary schools in Littlehampton.

The day’s festivities on July 15 began with a service, mirroring the structure and even the songs of the original dedication from 50 years ago. Bishop of Chichester, Martin Warner, led this special service of dedication. The children, led by Malcolm Hawke, performed five songs, including a beautiful traditional version of ‘Make Me A Channel of Your Peace’. Father Andrew read from the Bible, followed by a sermon by Bishop Martin on the vital role of the church in establishing the principles of education. The service was well-attended by parents, members of the wider community, including the present and past Mayors of Arundel, governors and members of the congregation of St. Nicholas’ Church.

Following the service, all classes gave engaging presentations on ‘Life in the 1970s in the UK’; offering a fascinating glimpse into the past. This was complemented by an in- depth presentation by Arundel Historian Mark Phillips, who shared insights into life in Arundel prior to the school’s move to Jarvis Road.

The afternoon culminated in the musical ‘Newsies’, performed by year six children.

The day was completed by a special visit from His Grace, the Duke of Norfolk. Two Year 6 children then delivered speeches to an audience including the Duke, sharing what life is like at ACE now. The Duke spoke warmly to everyone in the school community about his own school life and the importance of everyone ensuring they flourish and not take life for granted. After his presentation, he unveiled an official plaque commemorating the school’s 50 years at Jarvis Road.

Sue added: “It was an action-packed day, filled with joy, reflection and a profound sense of community, truly enjoyed by all!”

1 . 50 years The Duke with Year 6 representatives Photo: School

2 . 50 years Father Andrew and Rachel Photo: School

3 . 50 years Andrew Simpson, Headteacher, Bishop Martin and Father Tim Photo: School

4 . 50 years Celebratory cake Photo: School