West Sussex school celebrates Sussex Day with underwater theme

Sussex Day celebrations at Bury Ce Primary School

Now in its fourth year, Bury CE Primary’s Sussex Day celebrations took on an underwater theme to celebrate the vibrant diversity of the wildlife just off the Sussex coast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was visited by Pete Boniface of Sussex Underwater, who shared his amazing footage of the local sea life and the amazing conservation work they are doing.

Alongside visitors from Slindon CE Primary, the children also learnt sea shanties, were taught dances by the wonderful Sompting Village Morris, were told watery Sussex stories by storyteller Michael O’Leary and created beautiful underwater-themed artwork.

Head teacher Thomas Moore said: “What a perfect way to celebrate Sussex in the sunshine! Our thanks to the incredible Mr Mott for organising such a great day for our children and their parents.”