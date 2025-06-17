West Sussex school celebrates Sussex Day with underwater theme
The school was visited by Pete Boniface of Sussex Underwater, who shared his amazing footage of the local sea life and the amazing conservation work they are doing.
Alongside visitors from Slindon CE Primary, the children also learnt sea shanties, were taught dances by the wonderful Sompting Village Morris, were told watery Sussex stories by storyteller Michael O’Leary and created beautiful underwater-themed artwork.
Head teacher Thomas Moore said: “What a perfect way to celebrate Sussex in the sunshine! Our thanks to the incredible Mr Mott for organising such a great day for our children and their parents.”