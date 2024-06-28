St Philip's Catholic Primary School in London Road, Arundel, was visited by inspectors in May.

The Catholic Schools Inspectorate report – completed on behalf of the Right Rev, Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton – gave the school top marks for overall effectiveness, Catholic life and mission, religious education and collective worship.

Noting what the school does well, the inspectors said: “Behaviour across the school is exemplary – pupils learn well because their engagement in lessons is excellent.

"There is a very high level of pastoral care provided by all staff to pupils especially the most vulnerable to ensure the needs of all are met.

"Leaders and governors actively promote a working relationship with the local parish and have established strong links with the local community.

"Pupils are highly articulate and speak confidently and enthusiastically about their learning in religious education.

"Leaders and governors strive to ensure that their school is a very welcoming family community.”

To improve further, the inspectors said staff could ‘share the outstanding practice seen here’ both ‘within and beyond the school’ to ‘ensure the highest quality of work in all year groups’.

They were also advised to ‘utilise the evident leadership skills of pupils’ in whole school prayer and liturgy.

The report described St Philip’s as a ‘warm welcoming school’, which students who ‘deeply understand the distinctive Catholic identity’ – and ‘value it greatly’.

The inspectors added: “The parish priest stated that pupils ‘had an encounter and want to become part of it’. This has led some pupils to explore further and choose to become Catholics, a great joy for the community.

"Pupils stated, ‘We love everything about St Philip’s.’ and ‘We all get on very well.’ Pupils confidently follow the teachings of Christ in all they do."

