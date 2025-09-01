We’re almost at the end of the summer holidays so here is a look at the term dates for the upcoming school year.

Below are the term dates – and the dates of school holidays – for academic year 2025/2026, according to West Sussex County Council.

The council says: “School term and holiday dates are usually set over 18 months in advance of the academic year. We liaise with neighbouring authorities, headteachers, union representatives and the Diocese to secure the best alignment of dates across the region.

“Term dates are based on a school year of around 195 days, although individual schools can use 5 of these days for staff training inset days.

The 2025/2026 West Sussex school year begins on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 (Picture: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are required to set school term and holiday dates for maintained and voluntary-controlled schools. Term dates may not apply to academies, voluntary aided schools, further education and sixth form colleges in West Sussex, or to schools in the independent sector. You are advised to contact those schools direct to check on term dates as they may differ.”

Autumn term 2025: starts Wednesday, September 3; ends Friday, December 19 – half-term holiday week commencing Monday, October 27.

Christmas holiday 2025: Monday, December 22, to Friday, January 2, 2026.

Spring term 2026: starts Monday, January 5; ends Friday, March 27 – half-term holiday week commencing Monday, February 16.

East holiday 2026: Monday, March 30, to Friday, April 10.

Summer term 2026: starts Monday, April 13; ends Wednesday, July 22 – half-term holiday week commencing Monday, May 25.