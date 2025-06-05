West Sussex school to become mobile-phone-free in ‘bold move’

A secondary school is to become phone-free from September, following ‘overwhelming support’ from parents and carers.

Students at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing will be required to store their phones in lockable pouches during the school day, in a move designed to tackle screen addiction while improving wellbeing, focus, and social interaction.

The decision follows a consultation launched before Easter, which invited families to share their views on reducing mobile phone use in school. Principal Kieran Scanlon said the ‘vast majority’ of parents had expressed their support for the initiative.

“This isn’t about turning back the clock or pretending technology doesn’t exist but about creating space in the school day for learning, conversation, and real-life interaction, away from the pull of the ‘black mirror’ in their pockets,” added Mr Scanlon.

The academy joins a growing number of schools, and parent-led groups including Smartphone Free Childhood, seeking to address concerns around the impact of smartphones and social media on mental health and learning. The school cited Jonathon Haidt’s recent book The Anxious Generation as a key resource for understanding the urgency of this issue.

“No single family can tackle this alone,” said Mr Scanlon. “This is one of those moments where we need to act collectively, for the good of our young people.”

The lockable pouches, which students will carry with them but not be able to open during the school day, are designed to remove temptation without creating unnecessary confrontation. This will create more than 30 hours a week free from the pressures of notifications, social media, and screen-based distraction.

While the vast majority of parents are on board, the school acknowledged some had raised questions. Assistant head Eber Kington, who has prepared a comprehensive FAQ to address these, said: “We’re listening carefully and working to reassure everyone.”

The school added that bespoke arrangements would be made for students with specific needs.

Mr Scanlon added: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in the consultation. This is a bold move, and while we know it won’t be without its challenges, we believe it’s a vital step in supporting our students’ education, confidence, and mental health. We are deeply grateful for the support of our community and excited to take this important step forward together.”