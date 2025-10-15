West Sussex school visited by children’s author

An Arundel primary school welcomed a children’s author this week.

Organised by the Friends of Arundel Church of England School (FACES), the school welcomed the talented author and illustrator, Paul Geraghty.

According to head teacher of Arundel CE Primary School, Andrew Simpson, the children were completely captivated as Paul shared the magic behind the creation of his wonderful books.

He said: “Paul took us on an exciting journey through the writing process, revealing how he transforms a simple idea into a published story. A highlight of his visit was his insightful explanation of how he expertly balances his roles as both an author and an illustrator. He showed the children that these two skills are two sides of the same coin, each feeding the other to create the complete vision of his books.

Author and illustrator Paul Geraghty at Arundel CE Primary School

“The fun continued as Paul demonstrated some of his brilliant drawing techniques. The students got a peek into the practical steps he takes to bring his characters and scenes to life. He also shared his secrets for collecting ideas—showing the children that inspiration can be found everywhere, from a funny moment to a tiny detail in nature.

“The session was full of humour and fun, keeping everyone entertained and engaged. The grand finale came as Paul drew two fantastic, unique illustrations specifically for ACE while simultaneously telling the entertaining story from his book, Rotten and Rascal. These wonderful drawings will be a cherished reminder of his visit!

“We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to FACES and all the parents who attend and support our school events. Their incredible fundraising efforts made this wonderful, fun-filled day possible for our students. Thank you for enriching our children's learning experience!”