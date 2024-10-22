Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six pupils at an academy in West Sussex have not been given permission to travel to a prestigious cheerleading competition in the United States – and their parents have made a desperate plea for a U-turn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing-based cheerleading gym, Top Gun UK, has repeatedly proven its world-class talent on the international stage – bringing home multiple championship titles. Owned and coached by Brienne Thompson-Fields and Andrew Wicks, Top Gun UK has cemented itself as one of the leading cheer programs not just in the UK but globally.

With award-winning children across the Sussex area, many schools have given them permission to compete at competitions in the USA next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sir Robert Woodard Academy (SRWA) in Lancing has not approved requests for its six representatives to attend.

Six pupils at an academy in West Sussex have not been given permission to travel to a prestigious cheerleading competition in the United States– and their parents have made a desperate plea for a U-turn. Photo: SR staff / SR2410193 / Sussex World

One of the unhappy parents, Ally Ovett, said: “My daughter and her team-mates are due to go to America next year – firstly February to compete at NCA Texas and then on to UCA Florida. Then again in April to compete at Summit in Florida.

“These are the most prestigious competitions in cheerleading where our children have competed before and hold all first places.

"These children are the most incredible human beings. In a world that we currently live in where some children are not attending school, don’t want to learn, sit on their phones and hang around streets and parks – our children are attending school, completing homework whilst training up to sometimes seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly there are six pupils, that includes my child, that attend Sir Robert Woodard in Lancing and they are being told they are not go and represent there country in sports and will not be granted any authorisation to go.

Six pupils at an academy in West Sussex have not been given permission to travel to a prestigious cheerleading competition in the United States – and their parents have made a desperate plea for a U-turn. Photo: SR staff / SR2410193 / Sussex World

"My child has 100 per cent attendance and no behavioural problems. It's a 12 year old girl giving up her life to train six times a week.”

Ally said the pupils had been allowed to attend events this year.

Explaining the decision, headteacher Kieran Scanlon said: “We recognise how talented the students are. We understand that this is a prestigious event and ultimately the decision about whether to attend or not rests with the parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However we are unable to authorise a request of 28 days of school absence to participate in a competition as per the Department for Education statutory guidance.”

Six pupils at an academy in West Sussex have not been given permission to travel to a prestigious cheerleading competition in the United States – and their parents have made a desperate plea for a U-turn. Photo: SR staff / SR2410193 / Sussex World

Ally said the parents have suggested the pupils can study whilst they are in America ‘but it is still a firm no’.

She added: “I filled out all the forms early. I got a note the next day. It didn't feel like it was looked into. They didn't speak to me about it. It was a straight no from the start.

“I've requested a meeting with the headmaster but haven't heard anything as of yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other schools are the polar opposite and are very supportive. They are encouraging it and supporting it.

“Cheerleading for some of these children have been a lifeline in a very dark world. This will greatly affect the mental health of some of these kids if they were to stop travel teams.

"Why are we not encouraging these children to continue doing something amazing and support it?

“It's very frustrating. The children train like Olympians – five hours flat sometimes. It's about teamwork and friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If one doesn't go, it ruins it for everybody. They are going to represent their country.

“I want the headmaster to meet in the middle.”

Another parent, Andy O'donnell, said it is ‘such a shame’ that the academy has not given approval.

He added: “SRWA authorised the girls to go to the world championships last year, in which Top Gun Allstars batted of some of the best teams from around the world to bring home four world titles.

“The girls in question that have applied to go this year are all very academic and have excellent attendance records so I feel they are being unfairly treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been told it is because of new government guidelines but how can this be the case when so many other schools in our area, including two schools from Worthing, are supportive and have already signed off for other team members to go?

"They have even gone as far as moving GCSEs for some of the girls so that they can go back and protect last years world titles.”