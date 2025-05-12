West Sussex school's award for its brilliant outdoor play facilities – 'The children are happier'

A Shoreham school has been recognised for its excellent outdoor play opportunities.

Buckingham Park Primary School, in Buckingham Road, has achieved Platinum Award status from Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL).

The accreditation is awarded to schools demonstrating exceptional commitment to providing high quality outdoor play opportunities for pupils. The scheme was introduced at the school 18 months ago, and it said offering different zones has helped every child find something they enjoy playing with and it had also helped all children be fully engaged in play during break times.

Head teacher Kim Brown said: “The children are happier at break time and lunchtime with having so much more variety and freedom which increases opportunities to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills. The children are far more independent in the way that they play, and they are able to resolve many of their own issues as they have better developed social and teamwork skills. Children play across all of our grounds throughout the year positively impacting on their physical and emotional health and wellbeing. The school staff have been amazing, committing to the ethos of the scheme fully and creating rich, inclusive and deeply child centred play.”

OPAL mentor, Kurti Birkenbeil, said that being an OPAL Platinum school puts Buckingham Park in the top 1% of schools for the quality of their play across the country. He also said that the high quality of play at Buckingham Park Primary School has been some of the best he has ever seen.

Activities include creating dens, dancing to music, dressing up, playing with small world toys, and scooting. All children in the school have access to wellington boots, meaning they can access all outside areas whatever the weather.

Children’s play is celebrated with regular assemblies, including the sharing of photographs taken to capture the wide range of play opportunities. Parents have been involved in the playtime fun too through coming in and playing with their children and through donating a huge number of toys, suitcases, pans and dressing up clothes as well as pallets and tyres which the children use to build dens. Some parents have also been in and built mud kitchens, water ways and welly storage.

The school has plans for improving play further in the coming weeks and months including a large outdoor stage, sandpit and wild flower meadow.