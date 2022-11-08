The validator highlighted the passion from the headteacher and how PESSPA permeates all aspects of the curriculum and school life, supporting the whole ethos of the school.

Flexibility allowed all pupils to make progress, in spite of the difficulties, and the curriculum map is all about progress throughout the year and from year to year.

Excellent development had been set for the next three years and the validator had nothing to add.

Many Oak Grove College staff are former PESSPA professionals whose experience adds to the rich curriculum

Ross McKay, lead teacher for PE and OAA, said: "Receiving such a prestigious award is something that Oak Grove College is extremely proud of. To be awarded a distinction for the second time demonstrates what an incredible school community at Oak Grove College we have and how physical education and activity is embedded throughout.

"’This award recognises the exceptional opportunities that staff give the students both in school and through extra-curricular offerings out of school hours, and the significant progress that students make.