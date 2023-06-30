NationalWorldTV
West Sussex specialist school LVS Hassocks proud to reach finals of prestigious awards for second consecutive year

A multi-award-winning specialist school in Mid Sussex has reached the finals of the prestigious TES Awards for the second year in a row.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

The team at LVS Hassocks said they took ‘immense pride’ in the achievement and attended the ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday, June 23.

They were not crowned the winners, but said reaching the finals showed their commitment to providing ‘exceptional education and support’ to students.

The team at LVS Hassocks attended the prestigious TES Awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday, June 23. Photo: Nora PribekThe team at LVS Hassocks attended the prestigious TES Awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday, June 23. Photo: Nora Pribek
The team at LVS Hassocks attended the prestigious TES Awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday, June 23. Photo: Nora Pribek
LVS Hassocks principal Jen Weeks said: “This achievement reflects the incredible efforts and dedication of our entire staff, who work tirelessly to ensure our students receive the highest standard of specialist education. Being shortlisted again in the ‘Specialist Provision of the Year’ category is a tremendous honour. It reinforces our commitment to fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment, where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.”

LVS Hassocks is an autism specific school that offers specialised provisions for students with a range of needs. Visit www.lvs-hassocks.org.uk.