West Sussex teacher on a mission to share the “magic”

A local woman is making waves in the world of Special Educational Needs (SEN) and dyslexia. It’s currently estimated that around 10% of our population struggles because of dyslexia and it’s not getting any better.

Lou Barnes, a former primary teacher in West Sussex and Hampshire, uses an outside-the-box approach to help her students overcome dyslexia. Her “magic” technique has worked almost 100% of the time for the past 15 years. Her students love it and she’s helped hundreds of children, teens and adults in that time.

As a teacher, watching bright, creative children in her class lose their confidence around reading and writing felt unacceptable. Lou hated seeing them thinking of themselves as stupid or unable to do what other kids could do easily. Despite all the standard educational interventions. Eventually, driven by the belief there had to be a better way to help these children, Lou left the classroom intent on finding a solution.

A few months later, that’s exactly what happened.

She realised that every child struggling to read or spell, isn’t ‘seeing’ letters and words in the way that most people do. Their brilliant brain is doing something to the text that made it impossible for them to make sense of how words work.

The letters or words were moving, jumping, blurring, appearing tiny or huge, or even looking okay but refusing to ‘stick’ in the mind. These are just a few examples of the blocks to reading that she regularly encounters.

After a lot of research, study and becoming an NLP (neuro linguistic programming) practitioner to refine her thinking, Lou put together a playful process that stops these things from happening. Her approach allows children (and adults) to ‘see’ letters and words in the way they are supposed to be seen.

“I realised this is a total gamechanger”, says Lou. “It transforms the way children and their parents feel about themselves and their future prospects. I love seeing those lightbulb moments. It almost doesn’t feel like work to me because I enjoy It so much!”

Once she’s identified and removed the learning pathway obstacle that’s holding the child back, Lou loves putting her teacher hat back on. After re-training their brains to ‘see’ text in a clear, still, stable way, she’s able to teach children to read easily and efficiently. Even better, they thoroughly enjoy their sessions with her.

Now she’s on a mission to share her simple and effective method more widely so children with dyslexia don’t have to suffer and struggle with literacy into adulthood.

This week, the UK’s leading journal for Special Educational Needs (SEN Magazine) dedicated a 3-page feature to showcase and explain her approach. Later in the month (16th July) you can hear her on BBC Radio Sussex talking to Sarah Gorrell about the importance of getting struggling readers and spellers the help they so desperately need and deserve.

Lou works with forward-thinking schools and individuals as well as companies who value their neurodivergent employees.