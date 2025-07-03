West Sussex teachers speak out over heatwave conditions and uniform policies

Teachers across West Sussex are speaking out against strict uniform policies enforced during the ongoing heatwave, with classroom temperatures exceeding 28°C, above the NEU’s recommended 26°C maximum. This is not a one-off event: staff say that despite these extreme conditions having become an annual issue, little has changed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the heat, many headteachers are refusing to relax dress codes, requiring staff and students to wear shirts, ties, and trousers. This has sparked outrage among teachers, especially those experiencing menopause, who report symptoms like dizziness and fatigue being ignored despite existing county guidance.

“We’re not asking for chaos. We’re asking for common sense,” said one West Sussex NEU workplace representative. “When classrooms are hotter than the legal maximum for transporting livestock, it’s time to rethink priorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NEU argues that allowing lighter clothing is a low-cost, immediate solution to heat stress, far cheaper than installing air conditioning. Yet some school leaders are prioritizing image over wellbeing, even as they pursue “Eco-Schools” and zero-carbon goals.

Classroom temperatures reaching over 30 degrees at a Mid-Sussex school that refused to let male staff wear shorts.

“It’s ridiculous,” said NEU Rep Keith Allman. “One school allows PE kits, while half a mile away, staff are still in shirts and ties. We need consistency and clear guidelines.”

In another school, 36 staff voted in favor of wearing shorts during hot weather, but leadership refused to budge. This pattern is repeated across the county, with many teachers feeling disempowered and undervalued.

“If qualified professionals can’t choose what to wear in extreme heat, how empowered will young teachers feel in this profession?” asked the NEU West Sussex’s New and Young Professionals Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers argue that it is an insult to their professionalism to suggest that their skill or standards would be undermined by a tie-less staff member wearing shorts or any other clothing that provides thermal comfort, as defined by the Health and Safety Executive.

A classroom temperature close to 30 degrees in a coastal West Sussex school where male staff were told they could undo top buttons but must keep ties on.

The NEU is now calling for a county-wide review of heatwave protocols and dress codes. Assistant Secretary Mike Spicer emphasized the need for compassion and practicality:

“This is about safeguarding health and ensuring a respectful, effective learning environment. I haven’t worn a tie in 30 years and the students have learned just fine.”

As temperatures rise and another heatwave looms, the union urges staff to document conditions and prepare for collective action if necessary, as the joint union advice on heatwaves is clear.

“We’re not going to stop speaking up,” said one rep. “Because if we don’t, who will?”