West Sussex teachers speak out over heatwave conditions and uniform policies
Despite the heat, many headteachers are refusing to relax dress codes, requiring staff and students to wear shirts, ties, and trousers. This has sparked outrage among teachers, especially those experiencing menopause, who report symptoms like dizziness and fatigue being ignored despite existing county guidance.
“We’re not asking for chaos. We’re asking for common sense,” said one West Sussex NEU workplace representative. “When classrooms are hotter than the legal maximum for transporting livestock, it’s time to rethink priorities.”
The NEU argues that allowing lighter clothing is a low-cost, immediate solution to heat stress, far cheaper than installing air conditioning. Yet some school leaders are prioritizing image over wellbeing, even as they pursue “Eco-Schools” and zero-carbon goals.
“It’s ridiculous,” said NEU Rep Keith Allman. “One school allows PE kits, while half a mile away, staff are still in shirts and ties. We need consistency and clear guidelines.”
In another school, 36 staff voted in favor of wearing shorts during hot weather, but leadership refused to budge. This pattern is repeated across the county, with many teachers feeling disempowered and undervalued.
“If qualified professionals can’t choose what to wear in extreme heat, how empowered will young teachers feel in this profession?” asked the NEU West Sussex’s New and Young Professionals Officer.
Teachers argue that it is an insult to their professionalism to suggest that their skill or standards would be undermined by a tie-less staff member wearing shorts or any other clothing that provides thermal comfort, as defined by the Health and Safety Executive.
The NEU is now calling for a county-wide review of heatwave protocols and dress codes. Assistant Secretary Mike Spicer emphasized the need for compassion and practicality:
“This is about safeguarding health and ensuring a respectful, effective learning environment. I haven’t worn a tie in 30 years and the students have learned just fine.”
As temperatures rise and another heatwave looms, the union urges staff to document conditions and prepare for collective action if necessary, as the joint union advice on heatwaves is clear.
“We’re not going to stop speaking up,” said one rep. “Because if we don’t, who will?”