Why not reduce class sizes instead of closing the school

There are reports that a further local primary school is threatened with closure for the sin of having ‘surplus places’.

In a rational society this would be seen as an opportunity to reduce class sizes and improve the early academic experiences of all our children.

However, most areas of Sussex have decided that it was more important to ‘get Brexit done’ than safeguard the education of the next generation.

So get used to losing these battles for the next five years and get used to bigger class sizes.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road

Lewes