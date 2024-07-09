Whytemead Primary School celebrates Ofsted success
The school was judged to be a ‘very happy’ place to learn, with good judgements in all areas and an outstanding grading for pupil’s behaviour and attitudes.
The Ofsted report shared some key successes for the school noting:
- The warm and respectful relationships between pupils and staff
- Pupils treat each other with kindness and consideration
- There are high aspirations for what pupils should be able to achieve
- The school’s ambitious curriculum is helping pupils to achieve highly
- Pupils demonstrate excellent attitudes towards their learning
Ofsted also remarked on how well led the school is, mentioning the close working relationship between the school’s leadership team and Schoolsworks Multi-Academy Trust, who were noted to have provided effective assistance in helping the school to improve.
Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks, commented: “This is a superb report and we are extremely proud of the team at Whytemead for achieving this recognition from Ofsted, especially just a few years after the school joined our Trust. The success which Whytemead have achieved since converting to an academy shows once again how a strong school trust can benefit schools so effectively.”
Richard Waddington, Headteacher at Whytemead added: “Since we joined Schoolsworks Whytemead has changed considerably. I’m so pleased that this report recognises the work and achievements of our pupils, staff and incredible school community.
"We are all delighted that the ethos we’ve built here – of a happy and thriving school with excellent behaviour and high aspirations – has been seen and celebrated by the inspection team. We’re now looking forward to the future, and to continue to develop this wonderful space for local children to learn in.”
Whytemead Primary School had been rated as requiring improvement before converting to an academy and joining Schoolsworks in 2021. The full report can be found at https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50251557
