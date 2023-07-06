Willingdon Community School headteacher ‘upset’ about closing school following burst water pipe

The headteacher of Willingdon Community School has said she is ‘upset’ about having to close the school today as she issues an apology to parents and carers for the ‘disruption to learning’ and the impact this is having on families following a burst water pipe in Polegate.

As a result of water supply issues, two schools in Willingdon have been forced to announce emergency closures as they have no water supply. The schools closed so far are Willingdon Primary School and Willingdon Community School.

In a statement posted on the Willingdon Community School website, Mrs May wrote: "Following our earlier message, we are unable to open the school today due to the burst water pipes in the local area.

"There does not seem to be a clear time given that work with be completed by and we are being told it is major works needed. We have no flushing toilets or running water so it is not safe or practical to open.

"We do absolutely appreciate the impact this will have on families and your own work and can only apologise that we have been affected by this local situation. It is important that students try their best to complete their homework, EduLink tasks set and get ahead with their Maths, English and Science through our online platforms.