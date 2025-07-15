Willingdon pre-school celebrates 30th birthday

Chalk Hill Pre School, nestled in the heart of Willingdon Village celebrated a huge milestone this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OFSTED outstanding rated pre school recently hosted a Teddy Bears Picnic to celebrate 30 years since first opening its doors. Children from the pre school and wider community enjoyed games, crafts and an outdoor picnic lunch to celebrate and help raise vital funds for the charity run setting.

Manager Christine Hipgrave has worked at the pre school for the past 23 years, she says; ‘I am incredibly proud of our setting, my dedicated team of staff have a shared vision which has ensured that the pre school provides a consistent, caring and nurturing environment for children aged 2-4 years. We were delighted that this was recognised in our most recent outstanding OFSTED report.

Chalk hill pre school currently have a few remaining fully funded spaces left for September 2025. You can contact them on 07925 956073 or [email protected]