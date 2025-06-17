Wine education is set to boom in Britain, says Plumpton College

UK students are showing more interest in entering the wine industry than ever before, says Plumpton College, the home of Wine Education in the United Kingdom.

The UK wine industry is one of the fastest growing and most successful in the agricultural sector. Plumpton Wine courses include Foundation and Masters Degrees in wine business, viticulture (the science and practice of growing and harvesting grapes), and oenology (scientific study of wine and winemaking).

These courses can lead to roles from Winemaker (Oenologist), Vineyard Manager, Laboratory & Sensory Analysist and Wine Buyer. Notable alumni include Head Winemaker at Gusbourne, Head Winemaker at Vagabond, and Wine Buyers in Majestic Wines, M&S, and Department Coordinator Sotheby’s.

Plumpton also recently announced two new scholarships to support new entrants into the wine industry. The Cobham House Vineyard Scholarship Award is aimed at supporting students from the global majority, while Plumpton College - a Queen’s Anniversary Prize-winning institution - continues to expand its support for new entrants into the wine industry through its own Wine Scholarship Programme.

Plumpton Estate

Recognising the need for quality viticulture and winemaking courses to be accessible across the UK's growing regions too, Plumpton has announced they will be running short wine courses in the Southwest, North, and East of England later this year. Courses include Principles of Vinegrowing, Wine Business and Identifying and Managing Wine Faults. They have also expanded their range of short courses taught at Plumpton College.

Sam Linter, Director of Wine at Plumpton College, says: “Great wine begins with great education, and Plumpton College is the only academic provider of wine education at undergraduate level in the UK. Our programs are designed to ignite curiosity, build practical skills, and foster a deep understanding of the vineyard-to-glass journey. Whether you are a budding enthusiast or aspiring professional, we provide the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to turn passion into expertise. Plumpton students leave the course career-ready for roles across the global wine industry.”

Applications for the following courses are now open:

FdA Wine Business (Foundation)

FdSc Wine Production (Foundation)

BSc (Hons) Viticulture & Oenology (Bachelor’s degree)

MSc Viticulture & Oenology (Masters degree)

Aside from its reputation as the home of wine education in Britain, Plumpton also produces and sells the wine crafted at the vineyard. Working alongside a team of vine-growing and winemaking experts, students help to produce the award-winning Plumpton Estate sparkling and still wines, from the acclaimed Plumpton Estate Brut Rosé NV sold in Waitrose, to the new Plumpton Estate Bacchus Reserve.

For more information on wine courses at Plumpton College visit www.plumpton.ac.uk/wine-division