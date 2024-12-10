Winners of 10th Farley Arts Trust Awards 2024

A packed Farleys Gallery in Chiddingly recently saw the winners in the 10th Farley Arts Trust Awards receive their certificates and prizes. Surrounded by all the art works entered by secondary school pupils in East Sussex and in front of their families and teachers, the students were presented with their awards by Joe Hill, Director of the Towner Eastbourne

Joe Hill says, ‘It was an honour to be invited to present the prizes. Projects like this are incredibly important, offering young people the opportunity to share their creativity with the public and gain encouragement from those working in the arts. From personal experience I know how transformative this kind of recognition can be, fostering confidence and inspiring the next generation of artists. I was also so impressed by the quality of the work on show, which truly demonstrates the strength of creativity in the young people of East Sussex.’

Griselda Bear, Chair of Farley Arts Trust, says that the next stage in this project is to invite all the young artists exhibiting in the exhibition to apply for a bursary which they will spend on something to further advance their artistic interests. Ten bursaries will be awarded to mark this 10th Farley Arts Trust Awards.