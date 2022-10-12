The school, which is for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, announced this week that the main building is taking shape after ten months of construction.

But a joint statement by Woodlands Meed College and West Sussex County Council said: “A design change to the North Core lift during construction has unfortunately caused a delay of two weeks to the building programme. This has created a need to push back the timings for moving pupils into the new building, and for demolishing the old buildings ready for construction of the new entrance, parking area and all-weather pitch.”

The school said the situation was reviewed by Woodlands Meed, the County Council and contractor ISG, and everyone agreed to wait until after the summer holidays (2023) to move children into the new building. The school said this will minimise disruption to lessons.

Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill, photographed earlier this year by Steve Robards

Demolition work will now take place in the summer holidays and pupils will start the 2023 Autumn Term in the new building, instead of moving during the May half-term.

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors at Woodlands Meed, said “Of course we are all disappointed as everyone, without exception, would like to occupy the new building just as soon as possible. However, it was almost inevitable that with construction on this tight site in this current construction climate that there would be a delay in the programme at some point. We have all taken the view that that the interests of pupils must come first at all times. This extension will also mean that pupils will be undisturbed during the exam period and will have more transition and familiarisation time.”

Nigel Jupp, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Learning and Skills said: “Everyone involved is fully committed to prioritising the needs of our pupils and finishing the new College building as quickly as possible. We have worked with the College and ISG to find a solution which is in the best interests of Woodlands Meed pupils and staff.”

