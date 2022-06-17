Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill launches inclusivity training for businesses

The Business Networking Brunch, held at the special needs school on May 27, was attended by Sussex businesses, employers and support agencies with a shared interest in inclusivity.

The careers team at Woodlands Meed have designed a key programme of training and an accompanying support package to help businesses build a more diverse workforce.

The training covers making recruitment more inclusive and the team offer workplace assessments to help businesses and employees become more confident and develop their understanding of neuro-diversity and disability in the workplace.

The business brunch that launched the inclusivity training at Woodlands Meed College

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, the Employment Minister at DWP, talked about how businesses can benefit by encouraging work experience and job opportunities for young people with SEN.

She said: “I fully support this initiative and was delighted to be able to attend to see the fantastic work that has been undertaken by Woodlands Meed and meet the many local businesses who are looking to support this initiative and share their experiences of more inclusive recruitment successes.”

Adam Rowland, head teacher at Woodlands Meed, said; “I am very proud to announce the launch of our diversity training programme, which lets us share our knowledge and expertise with local business and support them develop their diverse workforce.”