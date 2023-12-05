Woodlands Meed College latest: county council will not accept handover until site is in ‘suitable condition’
West Sussex County Council said they are working with contractor ISG to make sure the new facilities are completed ‘as soon as possible’.
They said: “The county council is clear that we will not accept handover of the site from the ISG until it is in a suitable condition for education to start and we have certainty and are confident that pupils can move in safely and without any further disruption. We are liaising with the school and aim to update on timescales as soon as we are able to do so.”
The new facilities have been designed to improve the learning environment and support for the college’s students with special educational needs and disabilities.