Woodlands Meed College latest: timeline agreed for opening West Sussex school’s new facilities
The council said on Wednesday, September 20, that the handover of the Burgess Hill site will now take place during the Christmas school break.
The council said the latest timeline was agreed at a meeting between the college and the council on Tuesday, September 19.
West Sussex County Councillor Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills said: “We have worked together to agree a new, achievable handover process, which seeks to minimise additional disruption for staff and students as much as possible. I completely understand the disappointment and frustration felt by all connected with the school because of delays to the project. I hope parents will understand that we have put in place a timeline that ensures completion of the new facilities at minimum disruption to pupils.”
The council said that, in the meantime, pupils would be taught in the existing buildings on site.
The multi-million pound project should deliver new facilities, including a new hydrotherapy pool, 12 new classrooms and new outside spaces.
Councillor Russell added: “I would like to thank all parents, pupils and staff at Woodlands Meed for their continued patience and understanding. The building of new facilities at Woodlands Meed College represents a significant investment for West Sussex County Council and we want to make sure we deliver a fantastic school that will help many young people achieve their potential for years to come.”