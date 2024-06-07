Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex County Council have announced that the process of handing over a new build college in Burgess Hill is underway.

The council said on Thursday, June 6, that sectional completion at Woodlands Meed College is ‘likely to take place by the end of June’.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to work with contractors and the school at pace, to bring this final stage of the project to completion for current and future pupils who will benefit from these new facilities. Once handover has taken place and to minimise disruption, it will be for the Governors to determine the most appropriate time for the pupils and staff to move into the new school building.”

