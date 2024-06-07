Woodlands Meed handover update: sectional completion of Burgess Hill college set for end of June
The council said on Thursday, June 6, that sectional completion at Woodlands Meed College is ‘likely to take place by the end of June’.
A spokesperson said: "We continue to work with contractors and the school at pace, to bring this final stage of the project to completion for current and future pupils who will benefit from these new facilities. Once handover has taken place and to minimise disruption, it will be for the Governors to determine the most appropriate time for the pupils and staff to move into the new school building.”
The opening of the revamped college has been delayed several times over the past year. The Councty Council announced in November 2023 that developments at Woodlands Meed were ‘not progressing sufficiently’ to allow the site to be handed over to the school during the 2023 Christmas break.