Woodlands Meed handover update: sectional completion of Burgess Hill college set for end of June

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:37 BST
West Sussex County Council have announced that the process of handing over a new build college in Burgess Hill is underway.

The council said on Thursday, June 6, that sectional completion at Woodlands Meed College is ‘likely to take place by the end of June’.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to work with contractors and the school at pace, to bring this final stage of the project to completion for current and future pupils who will benefit from these new facilities. Once handover has taken place and to minimise disruption, it will be for the Governors to determine the most appropriate time for the pupils and staff to move into the new school building.”

West Sussex County Council said on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that sectional completion at Woodlands Meed College, Burgess Hill, is 'likely to take place by the end of June'West Sussex County Council said on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that sectional completion at Woodlands Meed College, Burgess Hill, is 'likely to take place by the end of June'
The opening of the revamped college has been delayed several times over the past year. The Councty Council announced in November 2023 that developments at Woodlands Meed were ‘not progressing sufficiently’ to allow the site to be handed over to the school during the 2023 Christmas break.

