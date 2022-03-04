Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill gets £1,000 cheque from Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club

The special needs school and college had been nominated by one of their transport drivers to be the club’s charity for 2021.

Woodlands Meed staff were overjoyed to be presented with the money for the fundraising that TOMCC achieved in 2021, despite a reduced program of events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, West Sussex, presented Woodlands Meed with a cheque for £1,000 this week. Picture: Woodlands Meed.

TOMCC chairman Andy Phillips said: “We are delighted to support another local charity with our fundraising efforts and we know our donation will make a difference at Woodlands Meed.”

Woodlands Meed said transport driver Trevor Moore has a long history of fundraising for good causes using his bike and knowledge of biking events, especially in Ireland.

He has been fundraising for the school for a few years.

The Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, West Sussex, presented Woodlands Meed with a cheque for £1,000 this week. Picture: Woodlands Meed.

Headteacher Adam Rowland said: “We are very grateful to Trevor for nominating us as the TOMCC Charity of 2021 and for the fantastic fundraising efforts from the TOMCC.”

“It is an amazing achievement and will make a considerable difference to our pupils at Woodlands Meed,” he said.

Woodlands Meed is a generic special needs school and college and the students have a broad range of special needs and disabilities.

Each student is offered individualised care and learning, while belonging to an inclusive, understanding and rewarding community.