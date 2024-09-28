Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The contractor behind work at Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill has gone into administration, West Sussex County Council has announced.

The council said ISG going into administration means the remaining ‘phase two’ works at the college are ‘currently suspended’.

A council spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed at this news and had no prior warning that this was about to happen. We will be working with the college and the administrators of ISG, when appointed, to ensure the work is completed with as little disruption to pupils and staff at the college. Once an administrator has been appointed, we will seek to complete the works as soon as possible, which may be with another contractor.

“We are in the very early stages of dealing with this developing situation and will provide updates when we know more details. We want to assure the college, staff and parents that the site will remain safe and secure.”

The news follows various delays to the opening of the revamped special school that have happened since 2021. The County Council said in November 2023 that developments at Woodlands Meed were ‘not progressing sufficiently’ to allow the site to be handed over to the school during the 2023 Christmas break and the opening was delayed for a third time.

But in June 2024, the council said sectional completion at Woodlands Meed College was ‘likely to take place by the end of June’ and the school was eventually opened for the beginning of the school year – a year later than planned.

The facilities aim to benefit 100 children with special education needs. They include: a hydrotherapy pool; 12 new classrooms and specialist learning areas for music, sciences and food technology; an outside courtyard and amphitheatre; sport facilities including an all-weather pitch, a two-court sports hall and accessible changing facilities; a large dining hall and kitchen, common room and a range of therapy space; and new outside learning and play areas, including an outside gym and gardening areas.