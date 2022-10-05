Woodlands Meed’s family fireworks night returns to Burgess Hill after two years

The event, which takes place on Saturday, October 15, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Organisers promise a spectacular display for the whole community to enjoy.

Anna Hull, fundraiser at Woodlands Meed, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Family Fireworks Night this year. It signals the start of our celebrations of ten years of Woodlands Meed as it is ten years since Woodlands Meed first opened after the merger of local Schools Newick House and Court Meadow.

The Woodlands Meed Family Fireworks evening in 2019

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very grateful for all the support and help from local community groups and businesses that have helped us to be able to put on this event, especially Burgess Hill Academy for allowing us to use their field, Burgess Hill Lions for stewarding and to Hunters Estate Agents for sponsoring the event.”

The event starts at 5.30pm with the fireworks expected at 7.15pm.

The Friends of Woodlands Meed, the school’s PTA, have worked with Sussex businesses and community groups to make the event special. The fireworks will be choreographed to music and Mid Downs Radio is providing entertainment. There will also be a face painter and balloon modeller at the event, as well as mobile food vans and a teacup ride for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodlands Meed Family Fireworks evening in 2019

Visit www.pta-events.co.uk/woodlands-meed for tickets.