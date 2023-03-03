Children in Worthing wore some wonderful costumes for World Book Day – and so did their teachers.
Staff at Chesswood Junior School praised the outfits worn by the children and adults today, March 3.
1. World Book Day 2023
Some of the wonderful costumes for World Book Day at Chesswood Junior School
Photo: Chesswood Junior School
