World Book Day 2023: Worthing children wear wonderful costumes for World Book Day

Children in Worthing wore some wonderful costumes for World Book Day – and so did their teachers.

By Elaine Hammond
14 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:29pm

Staff at Chesswood Junior School praised the outfits worn by the children and adults today, March 3.

1. World Book Day 2023

Some of the wonderful costumes for World Book Day at Chesswood Junior School

Photo: Chesswood Junior School

2. World Book Day 2023

Some of the wonderful costumes for World Book Day at Chesswood Junior School

Photo: Chesswood Junior School

3. World Book Day 2023

Some of the wonderful costumes for World Book Day at Chesswood Junior School

Photo: Chesswood Junior School

4. World Book Day 2023

Some of the wonderful costumes for World Book Day at Chesswood Junior School

Photo: Chesswood Junior School

