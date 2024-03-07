Charlotte Challenger sent in this picture of ten-year-old Rosie as Gangsta GrannyCharlotte Challenger sent in this picture of ten-year-old Rosie as Gangsta Granny
World Book Day in Littlehampton sees Gangsta Granny and Horrid Henry head to school

World Book Day is underway, with the aim of changing lives through a love of books and reading.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT

Teachers and children in Littlehampton have been dressing up, with costumes including Gangsta Granny, Horrid Henry, Heather from the Rainbow Magic collection, Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and Paddington Bear.

Gem Rowland, who sent in a photo of nine-year-old Ivy, said: "My daughter's school had a vocabulary parade, so they went dressed as words. Ivy was affirmations."

Sarah Fletcher had to be inventive for her little Oompa Loompa. She said: "Her wig never came in time but we made do."

Helen Donovan sent in a picture of Gangsta Granny and said: "She loves his books. This book did make her cry, the ending was sad."

Tash Spencer sent in this picture of Arthur, five, as Harry Potter and William, two, as Chase

Tash Spencer sent in this picture of Arthur, five, as Harry Potter and William, two, as Chase

Sam Dorey sent in this picture of nine-year-old Archie Dorey as Messi, with the book that inspired him

Sam Dorey sent in this picture of nine-year-old Archie Dorey as Messi, with the book that inspired him

Aimiee Winter sent in this picture of four-year-old Levi dressed as Horrid Henry

Aimiee Winter sent in this picture of four-year-old Levi dressed as Horrid Henry

