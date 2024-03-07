World Book Day in Littlehampton sees Gangsta Granny and Horrid Henry head to school

Teachers and children in Littlehampton have been dressing up, with costumes including Gangsta Granny, Horrid Henry, Heather from the Rainbow Magic collection, Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and Paddington Bear.

Gem Rowland, who sent in a photo of nine-year-old Ivy, said: "My daughter's school had a vocabulary parade, so they went dressed as words. Ivy was affirmations."

Sarah Fletcher had to be inventive for her little Oompa Loompa. She said: "Her wig never came in time but we made do."

Helen Donovan sent in a picture of Gangsta Granny and said: "She loves his books. This book did make her cry, the ending was sad."

