Worth School achieves coveted award

Worth School has achieved the coveted LiveSimply Award, confirming that they are living simply, sustainably and in solidarity with communities around the world experiencing poverty.

The award, championed by the international aid charity CAFOD, was presented to Worth after students successfully planned and implemented faith inspired actions that highlighted the importance of caring for people and the planet. Their actions have had a positive impact throughout the School, in their local community and globally too, as they reached out to make a difference.

Among the initiatives at Worth, the student-led environment society reduced the use of single-use waste in the refectory, installed permanent food and clothing donations bins for donations in the local community, ran zero-waste bake sales, a CAFOD car wash, championed an Agroecology Club, supported the charities Mary’s Meals and Crawley Open House, and asked the student body to make three different pledges based on the environment and faith in Wednesday Worship.

Worth’s social outreach coordinator Mr Chris Wyles said: “We are so proud of the enormous effort put in by this incredible group of students. Over two years they have exemplified the Worth way through humble service to the community. We are delighted to be the first secondary school in the Diocese to have achieved the LiveSimply Award and it is a fitting recognition of the efforts of these students as they reach the end their time at the School with.”

Worth School students celebrate achieving the LiveSimply Award.

CAFOD’s LiveSimply coordinator for schools, Siobhan Farnell, said: “Congratulations to the pupils and staff on achieving the LiveSimply Award. Their actions are wonderful examples of caring for others and our common home and we wish them well as they continue to live simply, sustainably and in solidarity with communities around the world experiencing poverty.”