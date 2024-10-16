Worth School politics students put questions to East Grinstead and Uckfield MP
Sixth Form Politics students at Worth School were given the opportunity to put questions to local MP Mims Davies when she visited the school on Friday, October 11.
Mims Davies is the Conservative Member of Parliament for East Grinstead and Uckfield, as well as Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities since July.
She went to Worth School last week to talk to eight Year 12 and 13 A Level Politics students before finishing her visit with a question and answer session. This was a fabulous opportunity for students to find out more about the role of an MP, discover how she divides her time between local and national issues and ask about some of the pertinent current political topics.