Our Lady of Sion has launched a free scheme, called the Original Minds’ Circle (OMC), for children in years 5 to 11.

Sion is offering free membership into the OMC for brilliant minds ‘from anywhere in the locality’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"OMC will bring together like-minded, bright young people for some free events during the academic year,” a school spokesperson said.

Our Lady of Sion has launched a free scheme, called the Original Minds’ Circle (OMC), for children in years 5 to 11. Photo: Google Street View

“Original Minds are able to create things from seemingly nothing.

"They are the artists, inventors, writers, and entrepreneurs of the world.

"Some people may thing that original minds are born that way. Sometimes that is true. But there are also habits that original thinkers all exhibit.”

See also: Our Lady of Sion in Worthing records 99 per cent GCSE pass rate

Our Lady of Sion ‘wants to bring a group of these brilliant young people together’ as part of a new Original Minds’ Circle.

A spokesperson added: “Membership to the OMC will include a number of events across the academic year offering opportunities for original thinkers to proactively engage in; high level academic workshops; inspirational lectures given by influential speakers; energetic debates around significant topics; scientific experimentation and research; human psychology; the limitless possibilities of the human mind; philosophy and ethics; the threat and potential of Artificial Intelligence; the life-giving friendships of nature; the unknown world of future technologies and the mind of the inventor and the not-yet invented.

“If you believe that your child/grandchild has the type of mind that would inspire and support this circle of original thinkers, Our Lady of Sion would love to hear from you.”

For more information about specific criteria required for membership, contact Victoria Greco at [email protected]