Worthing college launches new creative partnership with Rustington Museum

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 08:38 BST
Northbrook College in Worthing and Rustington Museum have launched a new creative partnership with an Art and Design Graduate Show for summer.

Museum manager Tamlyn Smithers has forged the partnership with Northbrook to attract a new audience to the museum, in the Samuel Wickens Centre in the Broadmark Lane Car Park.

She hopes the new summer exhibition will be the first of many. Feature a range of creative work, it launched on Monday, June 23, and will run until Saturday, September 20.

Tamlyn said: "Creative industries students present mixed media graduate work from 16 degree courses, including illustration, fashion, graphics and photography."

Northbrook staff are delighted to be able to showcase a selection of work by graduating students in a new setting.

Sam Baker, teaching and learning manager, said: “This collaboration offers chosen graduates the unique opportunity to exhibit in an accredited museum setting – often for the first time – providing a vital platform as they begin to establish their professional practice.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting emerging artists and creatives in meaningful ways. By exhibiting in a public and professional context, this selected group of students will be able to build confidence, reach new audiences, and connect with a wider cultural network as they take the next steps in their creative careers."

The exhibition highlights the breadth and diversity of talent nurtured at the West Durrington campus and the work on show covers creative degrees awarded by University of the Arts London.

Northbrook College's Art and Design Graduate Show at Rustington Museum

1. Art and Design Graduate Show

Northbrook College's Art and Design Graduate Show at Rustington Museum Photo: Elaine Hammond

Fabric and a dress by textile design graduate Alfie Blue Dunnell

2. Art and Design Graduate Show

Fabric and a dress by textile design graduate Alfie Blue Dunnell Photo: Elaine Hammond

Embroidered slippers and other pieces inspired by Eric Tansley

3. Art and Design Graduate Show

Embroidered slippers and other pieces inspired by Eric Tansley Photo: Elaine Hammond

Upholstered furniture by Eve Bishop

4. Art and Design Graduate Show

Upholstered furniture by Eve Bishop Photo: Elaine Hammond

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice