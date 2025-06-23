Worthing college launches new creative partnership with Rustington Museum

Museum manager Tamlyn Smithers has forged the partnership with Northbrook to attract a new audience to the museum, in the Samuel Wickens Centre in the Broadmark Lane Car Park.

She hopes the new summer exhibition will be the first of many. Feature a range of creative work, it launched on Monday, June 23, and will run until Saturday, September 20.

Tamlyn said: "Creative industries students present mixed media graduate work from 16 degree courses, including illustration, fashion, graphics and photography."

Northbrook staff are delighted to be able to showcase a selection of work by graduating students in a new setting.

Sam Baker, teaching and learning manager, said: “This collaboration offers chosen graduates the unique opportunity to exhibit in an accredited museum setting – often for the first time – providing a vital platform as they begin to establish their professional practice.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting emerging artists and creatives in meaningful ways. By exhibiting in a public and professional context, this selected group of students will be able to build confidence, reach new audiences, and connect with a wider cultural network as they take the next steps in their creative careers."

The exhibition highlights the breadth and diversity of talent nurtured at the West Durrington campus and the work on show covers creative degrees awarded by University of the Arts London.

1 . Art and Design Graduate Show Northbrook College's Art and Design Graduate Show at Rustington Museum Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Art and Design Graduate Show Fabric and a dress by textile design graduate Alfie Blue Dunnell Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Art and Design Graduate Show Embroidered slippers and other pieces inspired by Eric Tansley Photo: Elaine Hammond